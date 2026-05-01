CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj breaks this unwanted IPL record: Details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj broke an unwanted Indian Premier League (IPL) record by conceding the most number of sixes in a single season. In his team's IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, Kamboj conceded four sixes, taking his season total to 34, surpassing the previous record of 33 set by Rashid Khan in IPL 2025.

Season overview Kamboj's struggles in IPL 2026 Kamboj had a promising start to his IPL 2026 season with CSK, but his recent performances have been disappointing. In CSK's 12th league match against Lucknow Super Giants, he was hit for eight sixes—the most by a bowler in a single IPL match. The Gujarat Titans also continued to attack him at the Narendra Modi Stadium, hitting him for four more sixes and keeping up the pressure.

Performance analysis His performance against GT The young pacer had a tough time finding his rhythm in the death overs, with batters targeting his variations. Despite conceding 34 sixes overall, Kamboj claimed a wicket against GT as he dismissed Sai Sudharsan for 84. However, by then, the left-handed batter had already laid the groundwork for a big total. Kamboj conceded 56 runs from his 4 overs. He conceded at 14 runs an over.

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Record Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition As mentioned, Kamboj has conceded the most sixes in an IPL edition, surpassing Rashid (33). Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition: 34 - Anshul Kamboj (2026) 33 - Rashid Khan (2025) 31 - Mohammed Siraj (2022) 30 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2022) 30 - Yuzvendra Chahal (2024) 30 - Kagiso Rabada (2026)

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Information 21 scalps for Kamboj in IPL 2026 Despite being under the cosh, Kamboj impressed with 21 wickets for CSK in IPL 2026. From 14 games, he averages 25.23 (ER: 10-plus). He is one of the 3 bowlers with 20-plus scalps this season.