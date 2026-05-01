CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj breaks this unwanted IPL record: Details
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj broke an unwanted Indian Premier League (IPL) record by conceding the most number of sixes in a single season. In his team's IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, Kamboj conceded four sixes, taking his season total to 34, surpassing the previous record of 33 set by Rashid Khan in IPL 2025.
Season overview
Kamboj's struggles in IPL 2026
Kamboj had a promising start to his IPL 2026 season with CSK, but his recent performances have been disappointing. In CSK's 12th league match against Lucknow Super Giants, he was hit for eight sixes—the most by a bowler in a single IPL match. The Gujarat Titans also continued to attack him at the Narendra Modi Stadium, hitting him for four more sixes and keeping up the pressure.
Performance analysis
His performance against GT
The young pacer had a tough time finding his rhythm in the death overs, with batters targeting his variations. Despite conceding 34 sixes overall, Kamboj claimed a wicket against GT as he dismissed Sai Sudharsan for 84. However, by then, the left-handed batter had already laid the groundwork for a big total. Kamboj conceded 56 runs from his 4 overs. He conceded at 14 runs an over.
Record
Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition
As mentioned, Kamboj has conceded the most sixes in an IPL edition, surpassing Rashid (33). Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition: 34 - Anshul Kamboj (2026) 33 - Rashid Khan (2025) 31 - Mohammed Siraj (2022) 30 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2022) 30 - Yuzvendra Chahal (2024) 30 - Kagiso Rabada (2026)
Information
21 scalps for Kamboj in IPL 2026
Despite being under the cosh, Kamboj impressed with 21 wickets for CSK in IPL 2026. From 14 games, he averages 25.23 (ER: 10-plus). He is one of the 3 bowlers with 20-plus scalps this season.
Summary
GT thrash CSK by a massive 89 runs
GT thrashed CSK by a massive 89 runs in their final league match of IPL 2026. The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. With this victory, GT confirmed a top-two finish in the IPL points table and knocked CSK out of playoff contention. GT scored 229/4 in 20 overs. In response, CSK were folded for 140 in 13.4 overs.