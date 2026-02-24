T20 World Cup: Which run-fest recorded the most sixes? 

As mentioned, the WI-Zimbabwe match recorded 31 sixes. The Windies batters hammered 19 of those maximums, the joint-most in a T20 World Cup innings, according to Cricbuzz. The Netherlands also smashed 19 sixes against Ireland in the 2014 T20 World Cup match in Sylhet. Shimron Hetmyer , who smashed a 34-ball 85, took the bowlers to cleaners seven times against Zimbabwe.

Previous record

What was the previous record?

The aforementioned WI-Zimbabwe now tops this list, surpassing the 2014 Netherlands-Ireland match, which saw 30 sixes. The 2014 encounter recorded 370 runs, one less than the former. Only one other match has recorded 25 or more sixes in T20 World Cup history, according to ESPNcricinfo. The England vs Italy match from earlier this tournament saw a total of 25 sixes.