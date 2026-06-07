Which bowler has the most Test fifers at Lord's?
What's the story
Seamer Gus Atkinson starred in England's 115-run victory over New Zealand in the 1st Test at Lord's. He took a fifer as the Kiwis perished for 138 while chasing 254. While Lord's hosted its 150th Test, Atkinson marked the occasion with yet another five-wicket haul at this venue. Notably, four of his five Test fifers have come on this ground.
#1
Ian Botham: 8 fifers
Ian Botham, the legendary all-rounder, tops this elite list. In an illustrious career, Botham took eight five-wicket hauls at Lord's. His tally includes a match haul of 10 wickets. According to ESPNcricinfo, Botham accounted for 69 wickets from 15 Tests at an average of 24.53 while bowling at Lord's. His 8/34 are the best innings returns for a bowler here.
#2
James Anderson: 7 fifers
James Anderson, the most successful speedster in Test history, follows Botham. He took seven fifers across 29 Tests at Lord's. The legendary pacer tops the wicket column on this ground. Across 56 innings, he took 123 wickets at an average of 24.81. This includes the best innings figures of 7/42 against West Indies in 2017. Overall, Anderson finished with 704 Test wickets.
Information
Fred Trueman: 5 fifers
Fred Trueman, who played for England between 1952 and 1965, is third on the list. He took 5 five-wicket hauls across 12 Tests at Lord's. His tally includes 53 wickets at 22.12.
#4
Atkinson and Derek Underwood: 4 fifers
Atkinson is now the latest entrant in the top four here. The English seamer has raced to 4 fifers in just three Test appearances at Lord's. He owns 23 wickets from just six innings at an incredible average of 9.5 here. Atkinson equaled former spinner Derek Underwood, who also made the Honours Board four times between 1968 and 1980.