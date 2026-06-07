Which bowler has the most Test fifers at Lord's?

#4

Atkinson and Derek Underwood: 4 fifers

Atkinson is now the latest entrant in the top four here. The English seamer has raced to 4 fifers in just three Test appearances at Lord's. He owns 23 wickets from just six innings at an incredible average of 9.5 here. Atkinson equaled former spinner Derek Underwood, who also made the Honours Board four times between 1968 and 1980.