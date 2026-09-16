Batters with multiple T20I centuries for England
What's the story
Harry Brook led England to an incredible 119-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. He smashed a record-breaking 114* off 49 balls, propelling the hosts to 254/4 in 20 overs. In response, the Lankans perished for 135 in 19 overs. Notably, Brook became the third Englishman to score multiple centuries in the format.
#1
Phil Salt: 4 tons
Phil Salt tops the list for England, having slammed four centuries. Only Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma have more tons than him in the format (5 each).
Salt, who also has 10 half-centuries, has racked up 1,852 runs from 65 T20Is at an average of 34.94. His tally includes a strike rate of 163.74.
Salt has 187 fours and 87 sixes in T20Is.
#2
Jos Buttler: 2 tons
In July this year, Jos Buttler became the second Englishman to record multiple T20I centuries.
Across 161 T20Is, the former England captain has 31 fifty-plus scores, including 29 half-centuries.
From 148 innings, Buttler now has 4,292 runs at an average of 34.33. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.44.
Buttler is closing in on 400 fours and 200 sixes in the format.
#3
Harry Brook: 2 tons
As mentioned, Harry Brook is the latest entrant in England's multiple T20I century club.
In 69 matches, England's incumbent T20I skipper has 2 tons and 8 half-centuries. He has tallied 1,646 runs at an average of 36.57 so far.
His strike rate of 164.10 is the highest among the three players.
Brook has also faced fewer balls than the other two.