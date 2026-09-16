Batters with multiple T20I centuries for England

Phil Salt tops the list for England, having slammed four centuries. Only Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma have more tons than him in the format (5 each).

Salt, who also has 10 half-centuries, has racked up 1,852 runs from 65 T20Is at an average of 34.94. His tally includes a strike rate of 163.74.

Salt has 187 fours and 87 sixes in T20Is.