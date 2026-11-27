In another major overhaul, Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as their new head coach.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been named batting coach, while T Dilip, former India fielding coach, will lead the fielding department.

As all these members are known to share a close bond with Rohit, their association can turn around MI's fortunes.

Notably, the franchise has not played an IPL final since its title triumph in 2020.