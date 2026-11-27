Rohit Sharma officially named MI captain for IPL 2027
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has been officially reinstated as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2027 Indian Premier League. The franchise made the massive announcement on November 17. Notably, Rohit led MI from 2013 to 2023 before Hardik Pandya took over the role. With Pandya now being traded to Punjab Kings, the team management has again chosen Rohit for the job. The 39-year-old has led to five IPL titles. Here are further details.
Coaching changes
Major changes in MI's coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027
In another major overhaul, Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as their new head coach.
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been named batting coach, while T Dilip, former India fielding coach, will lead the fielding department.
As all these members are known to share a close bond with Rohit, their association can turn around MI's fortunes.
Notably, the franchise has not played an IPL final since its title triumph in 2020.
Statement
Here's what Rohit said
"Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in," Rohit said following his re-appointment.
"The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve."
Notably, Rohit was one of the several captaincy options considered by MI.
Others included Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner.
Captaincy achievements
Rohit's record as MI captain
Under Rohit's leadership, MI has reached five IPL finals and won all of them.
The franchise lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Notably, three of these victories came against Chennai Super Kings in the final.
According to Cricinfo, Rohit has captained MI in 158 IPL matches with a win-loss record of 87-67 and four tied matches.
Record
Hardik's captaincy record for MI
Hardik was traded to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2024.
He subsequently became captain by replacing Rohit - a decision that led to massive backlash.
However, under Hardik's leadership, MI finished last in 2024 and made the playoffs the next season, but were inconsistent again in 2026.
In 39 matches with Hardik as captain since 2024, MI won 15 and lost 24, as per Cricinfo.