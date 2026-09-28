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Home / News / Sports News / WPL 2027: A look at Mumbai Indians' retained players
WPL 2027: A look at Mumbai Indians' retained players
MI have retained their core group of players

WPL 2027: A look at Mumbai Indians' retained players

By Parth Dhall
Sep 28, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI)﻿ have announced their retentions for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The two-time champions kept their core group of players intact, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr. Meanwhile, they released six players from their roster. MI won the WPL title in 2023 and 2025, having finished fourth this year.

Retained players

Other players retained by MI

Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Matthews, and Kerr, MI have retained a host of other top players. These include Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Nicola Carey.

The team also kept Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma in their roster for the WPL 2027 season.

This mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent shows MI's commitment to building a strong squad.

List

Full list of players retained and released

Players retained by MI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Players released by MI: Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Milly Illingworth, and G. Kamilini.

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Information

WPL auction and season schedule

The WPL auction for the 2027 season is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi. The tournament itself will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

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