WPL 2027: A look at Mumbai Indians' retained players
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced their retentions for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The two-time champions kept their core group of players intact, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr. Meanwhile, they released six players from their roster. MI won the WPL title in 2023 and 2025, having finished fourth this year.
Retained players
Other players retained by MI
Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Matthews, and Kerr, MI have retained a host of other top players. These include Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Nicola Carey.
The team also kept Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma in their roster for the WPL 2027 season.
This mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent shows MI's commitment to building a strong squad.
List
Full list of players retained and released
Players retained by MI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.
Players released by MI: Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Milly Illingworth, and G. Kamilini.
Information
WPL auction and season schedule
The WPL auction for the 2027 season is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi. The tournament itself will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027.