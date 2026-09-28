WPL 2027: A look at Mumbai Indians' retained players

Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Matthews, and Kerr, MI have retained a host of other top players. These include Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Nicola Carey.

The team also kept Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma in their roster for the WPL 2027 season.

This mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent shows MI's commitment to building a strong squad.