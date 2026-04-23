Mustafizur Rahman claims his 6th five-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman floored New Zealand in the ODI series decider in Chattogram on Thursday. The left-arm veteran pacer picked 5/43 from 9 overs. He also bowled 2 maidens. Chasing a target of 266, the Kiwis perished for 210 to lose the contest by 55 runs. Mustafizur was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers and helped his side win the series 2-1.

Bowling 5 wickets for Bangladesh's premier bowler Mustafizur Introduced in the 2nd over, Mustafizur was right on the money. In the 4th over, he dismissed Henry Nicholls with a shortish delivery. In his 2nd spell, the pacer dismissed half-centurion Nick Kelly. In the 36th over, Mustafizur claimed his 3rd wicket by dismissing Nathan Smith. Jayden Lennox then perished in the 38th over. William ORourke was Fizz's final victim of the day.

Stats Mustafizur races to 187 scalps; claims maiden fifer against NZ With this effort worth 5/43, Mustafizur has raced to 187 ODI wickets from 120 matches at an average of 26.47. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 6th five-wicket haul in ODIs. He also owns six four-fers. Versus New Zealand, Mustafizur now owns 28 wickets from 19 ODIs at 32.25. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against the Kiwis.

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Information 7th five-wicket haul in List A cricket This was Mustafizur's 7th five-wicket haul in List A cricket. He also has 7 four-fers. From 137 matches, he now owns 219 wickets at an average of 24-plus.

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