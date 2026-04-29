Pakistan Super League: BCB grants Nahid Rana NOC for final

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to fast bowler Nahid Rana, allowing him to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. The decision comes after consultations with BCB's medical and team management units. Initially, Rana was not cleared for a PSL return due to workload management concerns and Bangladesh's Test commitments.

Decision reversal BCB believes Rana's PSL experience will aid his growth The BCB has now approved Rana's participation in the PSL final, believing that the experience will help him grow as a frontline fast bowler for Bangladesh. The board said it made the decision after carefully assessing the player's workload, fitness and development needs. "Considering the importance of participating in the final of a major global franchise tournament, this has been viewed as an important step in the player's continued development," BCB said.

Fitness assurance BCB clears the air regarding Rana's fitness The BCB also assured that Rana's participation in the PSL final will not have any adverse impact on his fitness, workload management or availability for national duty. The board said it took into account the importance of participating in a major global franchise tournament while making this decision. "More importantly, the team management and medical department have cleared him," the BCB statement added.

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