Bangladesh's Nahid Rana shines versus Pakistan, claims second Test fifer

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Bangladesh have registered their first-ever home Test victory against Pakistan . The historic win came on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with fast bowler Nahid Rana playing a pivotal role. Rana's sensational five-wicket haul in the fourth innings helped Bangladesh clinch a 104-run victory over their rivals in the first Test of their two-match series. Here we look at the pacer's performance and stats.

Match overview Bangladesh set a challenging target for Pakistan Bangladesh posted a formidable total of 413 runs in their first innings. However, Pakistan put up a strong fight, responding with 386 runs. On the final day, Bangladesh declared at 240 for nine wickets, setting Pakistan a target of 267 runs to chase down. They were going well at 68/2 before Rana made his first strike, dismissing opposition skipper Shan Masood for two.

Turning point Rana's fiery spell turns the tide Pakistan's batting order further crumbled after the break. Abdullah Fazal was the only one to score over 30 in the innings, scoring 66 runs off 113 balls. Rana turned the game around with his fiery spell with the old ball. After trapping Masood, he got the better of Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi to seal Bangladesh's historic victory. As a result, Pakistan were folded for just 163.

Advertisement