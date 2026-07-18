Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana is a doubt for Australia tour

The 23-year-old fast bowler had a stellar performance in the first T20I of the series, claiming four wickets for just 26 runs.

However, he had to leave the field after bowling just 2.3 overs in the second match, with figures of one wicket for 15 runs.

A member of Bangladesh's national selection panel confirmed to Cricbuzz that they are awaiting a scan report to assess the severity of Rana's injury and his potential recovery timeline.