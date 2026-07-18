Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana is a doubt for Australia tour
What's the story
Bangladesh's rising pace star, Nahid Rana, will not be playing in the T20I series decider against Zimbabwe on July 19. The decision comes after he suffered a side strain during the second T20I match of the series. Rana is likely to be out for two to three weeks, which puts his participation in Bangladesh's upcoming Test tour of Australia next month in serious doubt, as per Cricbuzz.
Injury impact
Stellar performance in the series opener
The 23-year-old fast bowler had a stellar performance in the first T20I of the series, claiming four wickets for just 26 runs.
However, he had to leave the field after bowling just 2.3 overs in the second match, with figures of one wicket for 15 runs.
A member of Bangladesh's national selection panel confirmed to Cricbuzz that they are awaiting a scan report to assess the severity of Rana's injury and his potential recovery timeline.
Selector comments
We are waiting for the scan report, said a selector
A member of the national selection panel told Cricbuzz, "He (Rana) is certainly missing the third T20I against Zimbabwe and we feel the side strain will take at least two to three weeks to recover."
"We are waiting for the scan report while we keep our fingers crossed, as we still have some time before the first Test against Australia."
Tour implications
Rana missing the Australia tour would be a big blow
The selector further said, "The way he is bowling at the moment, missing him in the Australia tour would be a big blow."
They stressed on the importance of knowing how severe his injury is and how long it would take for him to recover.
Rana's availability for the first Test against Australia in Darwin from August 13 hangs in the balance as time runs out.
Information
Australia to host Bangladesh next month
Australia will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series from August 13 to 26, 2026. The opening Test will be played at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin from August 13-17, followed by the second Test at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from August 21-25.