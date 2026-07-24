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Home / News / Sports News / Australia's full-strength squad for Bangladesh series 'an achievement': Najmul Shanto
Australia's full-strength squad for Bangladesh series 'an achievement': Najmul Shanto
The first Test is set to be played in Darwin (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Australia's full-strength squad for Bangladesh series 'an achievement': Najmul Shanto

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 24, 2026
09:26 pm
What's the story

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed his views on Australia's full-strength squad for the upcoming two-match series. The first Test is set to be played in Darwin from August 13. Shanto described Australia's decision as an "achievement" and said it shows they are not taking them lightly. He emphasized that this is a big opportunity for Bangladesh to test their skills against such a strong team.

Captain's perspective

Shanto welcomes Australia's full-strength squad

As per Cricbuzz, Shanto said, "Normally, I have never seen anything like this before in Bangladesh cricket. When teams play against us, there are usually a lot of experiments."

He further added that the selection of such a strong team by Australia is a major opportunity for Bangladesh to gage their performance.

"I would say we have already managed to build a good position with this Test team," he said.

Injury update

Litton Das is still recovering from his calf injury

Ahead of the Australia tour, Bangladesh is dealing with some injury issues.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is yet to recover from a calf injury he picked up in June.

He had traveled to Singapore for a scan on Sunday but has remained positive about his recovery process.

"Yet to heal, but staying positive," Litton wrote on his official Facebook page, adding that he was grateful for the medical care in Singapore.

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Additional injuries

Nahid Rana also on the sidelines for the Australia tour

Pacer Nahid Rana also suffered a side strain during the second T20I against Zimbabwe earlier this month. He is running out of time to recover for the series.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, another contender for the Australia tour, suffered a hamstring injury during the Zimbabwe series but is likely to recover in time.

Meanwhile, pacer Ebadot Hossain has opted out of the Australia series to be with his wife and newborn baby.

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Workload management

Shanto defends team management's decisions regarding fast bowlers' workload

Shanto defended the decisions of their medical and team management regarding fast bowlers' workload and injury issues.

He said, "Those decisions are actually taken by the physio, the trainer and the management group, and they are managing it that way."

The series will kick off with the first Test in Darwin from August 13-17 before moving to Mackay for its second and final leg from August 22-26.

Squad

Australia squad for BAN series

Australia sit on top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, while Bangladesh are currently in fourth place.

Australia squad for BAN series: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

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