Australia's full-strength squad for Bangladesh series 'an achievement': Najmul Shanto
What's the story
Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed his views on Australia's full-strength squad for the upcoming two-match series. The first Test is set to be played in Darwin from August 13. Shanto described Australia's decision as an "achievement" and said it shows they are not taking them lightly. He emphasized that this is a big opportunity for Bangladesh to test their skills against such a strong team.
Captain's perspective
Shanto welcomes Australia's full-strength squad
As per Cricbuzz, Shanto said, "Normally, I have never seen anything like this before in Bangladesh cricket. When teams play against us, there are usually a lot of experiments."
He further added that the selection of such a strong team by Australia is a major opportunity for Bangladesh to gage their performance.
"I would say we have already managed to build a good position with this Test team," he said.
Injury update
Litton Das is still recovering from his calf injury
Ahead of the Australia tour, Bangladesh is dealing with some injury issues.
Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is yet to recover from a calf injury he picked up in June.
He had traveled to Singapore for a scan on Sunday but has remained positive about his recovery process.
"Yet to heal, but staying positive," Litton wrote on his official Facebook page, adding that he was grateful for the medical care in Singapore.
Additional injuries
Nahid Rana also on the sidelines for the Australia tour
Pacer Nahid Rana also suffered a side strain during the second T20I against Zimbabwe earlier this month. He is running out of time to recover for the series.
Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, another contender for the Australia tour, suffered a hamstring injury during the Zimbabwe series but is likely to recover in time.
Meanwhile, pacer Ebadot Hossain has opted out of the Australia series to be with his wife and newborn baby.
Workload management
Shanto defends team management's decisions regarding fast bowlers' workload
Shanto defended the decisions of their medical and team management regarding fast bowlers' workload and injury issues.
He said, "Those decisions are actually taken by the physio, the trainer and the management group, and they are managing it that way."
The series will kick off with the first Test in Darwin from August 13-17 before moving to Mackay for its second and final leg from August 22-26.
Squad
Australia squad for BAN series
Australia sit on top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, while Bangladesh are currently in fourth place.
Australia squad for BAN series: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.