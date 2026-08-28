Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit claim match-winning three-fers versus SA

Trumpelmann and Smit outshone the Proteas side with a combined six wickets for just 55 runs from 8 overs.

Their offerings helped Namibia apply the pressure on South Africa.

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed by Trumpelmann, leaving the visitors at 19/2.

In the 12th over, Trumpelmann removed Rubin Hermann.

Smit then got into the act and dismissed Connor Esterhuizen.

In the 18th over, Trumpelmann sent half-centurion Dewald Brevis back before Smit applied the finishing touches with 2 more wickets.