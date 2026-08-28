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Home / News / Sports News / Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit claim match-winning three-fers versus SA
Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit claim match-winning three-fers versus SA
Namibia registered a massive victory over South Africa (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit claim match-winning three-fers versus SA

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 28, 2026
10:16 pm
What's the story

Namibia registered a massive victory over South Africa in the opening match of their home T20I Tri-Series 2026. The win came by 18 runs, keeping Namibia's unbeaten record against the Proteas intact in T20 internationals. Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp helped Namibia score 163/9 in 20 overs. In response, Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit shared six wickets between them as the Proteas managed 143/9.

Bowling prowess

Bowlers on top for both teams

Trumpelmann and Smit outshone the Proteas side with a combined six wickets for just 55 runs from 8 overs.

Their offerings helped Namibia apply the pressure on South Africa.

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed by Trumpelmann, leaving the visitors at 19/2.

In the 12th over, Trumpelmann removed Rubin Hermann.

Smit then got into the act and dismissed Connor Esterhuizen.

In the 18th over, Trumpelmann sent half-centurion Dewald Brevis back before Smit applied the finishing touches with 2 more wickets.

Numbers

Key numbers for the two bowlers

Trumpelmann bowled 4 overs and picked 3/24. Smit bowled 4 overs and claimed 3/31.

In 55 matches, Trumpelmann has amassed 57 scalps for Namibia at 25.28, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in the 20-over format, he owns 62 scalps.

Meanwhile, Smit has claimed 76 scalps from 75 matches (55 innings) at a solid 16.89.

Overall in 20 overs cricket, Smith has picked up 103 wickets from 112 games.

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