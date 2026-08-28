Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit claim match-winning three-fers versus SA
What's the story
Namibia registered a massive victory over South Africa in the opening match of their home T20I Tri-Series 2026. The win came by 18 runs, keeping Namibia's unbeaten record against the Proteas intact in T20 internationals. Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp helped Namibia score 163/9 in 20 overs. In response, Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit shared six wickets between them as the Proteas managed 143/9.
Bowling prowess
Bowlers on top for both teams
Trumpelmann and Smit outshone the Proteas side with a combined six wickets for just 55 runs from 8 overs.
Their offerings helped Namibia apply the pressure on South Africa.
Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed by Trumpelmann, leaving the visitors at 19/2.
In the 12th over, Trumpelmann removed Rubin Hermann.
Smit then got into the act and dismissed Connor Esterhuizen.
In the 18th over, Trumpelmann sent half-centurion Dewald Brevis back before Smit applied the finishing touches with 2 more wickets.
Numbers
Key numbers for the two bowlers
Trumpelmann bowled 4 overs and picked 3/24. Smit bowled 4 overs and claimed 3/31.
In 55 matches, Trumpelmann has amassed 57 scalps for Namibia at 25.28, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in the 20-over format, he owns 62 scalps.
Meanwhile, Smit has claimed 76 scalps from 75 matches (55 innings) at a solid 16.89.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, Smith has picked up 103 wickets from 112 games.