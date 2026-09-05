T20I Tri-series final: Zimbabwe eye history versus formidable South Africa

Zimbabwe reached the final by winning two matches against hosts Namibia.

However, they were unable to beat a second-string South African side in both their encounters.

Despite having a full-strength squad, the Chevrons will have to play their basics right on Sunday if they hope to beat the Proteas for the first time in T20Is.

As per Cricinfo, Zimbabwe are eyeing their maiden T20I win over the Proteas side.

The latter prevailed in each of the previous 10 concluded games between these two teams.