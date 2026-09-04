T20I Tri-Series, SA's Lhuan-dre Pretorius slams 101 versus Namibia: Stats
What's the story
South Africa cricket team batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius played a crucial knock of 101 versus Namibia in the 6th match of T20I Tri-Series 2026 on Friday. The match is being held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Connor Esterhuizen and Pretorius added an opening stand of 156 runs before the former perished to Jan Balt. Pretorius then helped his side get to 228/4 in 20 overs.
Knock
A sublime hundred from Pretorius
Esterhuizen and Pretorius shone with a solid 70-run effort in the 1st six overs. Esterhuizen led the show with a 20-ball 41 in this phase.
After the powerplay, Pretorius hit a six each in consecutive overs before his partner belted Jack Brassell for 24 runs in the 9th over.
Both players continued to make merry before Esterhuizen was dismissed.
Pretorius then completed his century off 52 balls before perishing in the 20th over.
Runs
Maiden hundred from the batter's blade in T20Is
Pretorius faced 53 balls for his knock of 101. He smashed five fours and 8 sixes.
With this knock, he has now raced to a tally of 427 runs from 17 matches at 25.11.
He clocked his maiden hundred (50s: 2).
Notably, he has hammered successive fifty-plus scores in the ongoing tournament.
He smashed 94 versus Zimbabwe in the previous match.
Information
2nd T20 hundred as Pretorius surpasses 100 sixes
As per Cricinfo, playing his 90th match overall in 20 overs cricket, the batter has amassed 2,389 runs at 28.44. He slammed his 2nd hundred (50s: 17). During his stay at the crease, he also surpassed 100 sixes (105).
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Partnership records between the two players
Esterhuizen and Pretorius shared 156 runs between them. It's now the sixth-highest stand for any wicket for South Africa. Meanwhile, this is now also the 2nd-highest stand (1st wicket) for the Proteas.