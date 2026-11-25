Champions League, Manchester City hold Napoli 2-2 at Etihad: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City drew 2-2 with Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in their latest UEFA Champions League clash. The match saw Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang score for the Italian side, while Ayyoub Bouaddi and Rayan Cherki netted for City's side. The result leaves City in sixth place on the Champions League table, with a risk of dropping out of the top eight by Wednesday evening.
Defensive woes
City struggle to find their rhythm under Maresca
The draw marks a disappointing chapter in City's season as they continue to struggle defensively.
They have now gone 10 games without a clean sheet, raising concerns about their defensive stability ahead of an important match against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.
The team has struggled to find its rhythm under coach Enzo Maresca, making it difficult for them to maintain consistent performances.
Match highlights
First half largely uneventful with no goals scored
The first half of the match was largely uneventful, with the home crowd mostly cheering for Kevin De Bruyne on his return.
Despite Maresca's attempts to tighten up midfield with Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson, and Enzo Fernandez, City lacked the necessary thrust in attack.
A strong save from Gianluigi Donnarumma ensured that City went into half-time level after Sam Beukema's free header inside the box was too close to Napoli's goalkeeper.
Goal highlights
Gilmour helps Napoli take lead after Hojlund's opener
In the second half, Billy Gilmour assisted Hojlund inside the box, who beat Donnarumma with a low shot to his left.
However, Napoli's lead was short-lived as Bouaddi leveled it with a left-footed effort through Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
The equalizer came after substitute Jeremy Doku provided the much-needed spark for City, who were pushing for a winner at that stage.
Late game action
Cherki's low strike salvages a point for City
Lang's exquisite volley on the counter-attack restored Napoli's lead late in the match.
However, Cherki's low strike salvaged a point for City, ending the match in confusion as the referee blew the final whistle with around 20 seconds of added time still to play.
Despite their struggles, City will need to improve significantly ahead of their upcoming clash against Arsenal.
Information
A look at the points table
After 5 matches, City own 10 points (W3 D1 L1) and are placed 6th. On the other hand, Napoli are 27th with four points from 5 games (W1 D1 L3).
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Here are the match stats
From 18 attempts, hosts City managed 7 shots on target. Napoli had 3 shots on target from 9 attempts. City had a staggering 61 touches in the opposition box compared to Napoli's 20. City completed 610 passes and had 62.8% ball possession.
Napoli
Contrasting records for Napoli
As per Squawka, Napoli have failed to beat English opponents away in UEFA competitions. Napoli have lost 10 and drawn 4 in 14 away visits to England.
As per Opta, Napoli are the second Italian team to score more than one goal in a European tie against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, after Juventus in September 2015 (when the Bianconeri won 2-1).
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Hojlund races to 20 goals for Napoli
Former Manchester United forward Hojlund now has 20 goals from 60 matches for Napoli across competitions. After scoring 16 goals from 44 matches last season, he has bagged 4 in the ongoing campaign from 16 appearances.