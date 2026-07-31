Nasser Hussain's message for Harry Brook after England captaincy snub
What's the story
Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain has urged Harry Brook, the current white-ball skipper, to sort himself out after he was overlooked for the Test captaincy. The decision was confirmed by Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket. Key clarified that the decision had nothing to do with Brook's white-ball workload. England were in search of a new skipper after the sudden retirement off Ben Stokes.
Captaincy change
Brook's white-ball success contrasts with Test captaincy snub
Despite Brook's success as white-ball captain, winning six out of seven matches against top-ranked India in July, he was overlooked for the Test captaincy.
The role has been given to veteran Joe Root, who previously held the position from 2017 to 2022.
This decision comes as England's Test team prepares for a new era under incoming head coach Stephen Fleming.
Captaincy concerns
Hussain urges Brook to mature
Hussain expressed his disappointment over Brook's immaturity and off-field antics.
He said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, "I think Harry Brook is a very good captain. He's become England's white-ball captain and he's doing it very well."
"But with him are all these off-field antics and that immaturity - you need the mature Harry Brook to come out, and it's been lacking."
"That's why I'm a little bit disappointed in Harry himself, that I think there's a very good captain in there. I think it's a missed opportunity," he added.
Workload clarification
Key explains reasons behind Root's reappointment
Key clarified that Root's reappointment as Test captain was not due to Brook's white-ball workload.
He said, "I just don't feel like this is the right time for Harry Brook to be the Test captain."
Key added that while he thinks it's tough to do all three formats of cricket, that wasn't a factor in their decision-making process.
Future prospects
Brook's time will come, says Key
Key believes Brook has a bright future ahead of him but thinks it may not be the right time for him to take on the Test captaincy role.
He said, "Brook's time will come. He's done a brilliant job."
The decision comes after Brook made headlines for being fined £50,000 over an incident with a nightclub bouncer before an ODI in New Zealand last winter.