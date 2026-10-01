BJ Watling named New Zealand men's team's batting coach

Watling ended his Test career with a tally of 3,790 runs, the most by a New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter.

He had an average of 37.52 and retired after the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.

In total, he played 178 First-Class matches and scored 10,034 runs, including as many as 18 centuries and 59 fifties, as per Cricinfo.

8 hundreds and 19 of his First-Class fities came for New Zealand.