BJ Watling named New Zealand men's team's batting coach
What's the story
Former New Zealand international cricketer BJ Watling has been appointed as the batting coach of the men's team. He will take over from Luke Ronchi after the Test series against India in December. Watling, who retired from international cricket in 2021, had a stellar career with 75 Tests, 28 ODIs and five T20Is under his belt. Here's more.
Career highlights
Most Test runs by a NZ wicketkeeper-batter
Watling ended his Test career with a tally of 3,790 runs, the most by a New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter.
He had an average of 37.52 and retired after the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.
In total, he played 178 First-Class matches and scored 10,034 runs, including as many as 18 centuries and 59 fifties, as per Cricinfo.
8 hundreds and 19 of his First-Class fities came for New Zealand.
Coaching journey
Watling's coaching stint
Since his retirement, Watling has coached domestic teams Wellington Firebirds and Northern Districts.
He was part of the latter's Super Smash triumph in 2025-26 and Plunket Shield title win in 2024-25.
His appointment as batting coach is a major step for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), which had confirmed Ronchi's resignation after six years earlier this year.
New beginnings
Watling, Latham react
Watling expressed his excitement over the new role, saying, "I'm incredibly excited. To come back into the team and work with this current group is a special opportunity and one I don't take lightly."
He further added that he looks forward to contributing to a world-class side.
Test captain Tom Latham also welcomed Watling's appointment, saying it would be great for their environment.