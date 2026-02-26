'We know how strong...': Rachin Ravindra ahead of England clash

After a convincing 61-run victory over Sri Lanka, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has warned his team not to take England lightly in their final Super 8 clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup . The warning comes as the Black Caps inch closer to a semi-final spot. Despite the win against the Lankans, Ravindra emphasized that momentum alone won't be enough for the upcoming challenge against an already qualified England.

Caution advised 'A different challenge awaits' Ravindra said, "You're always confident going into these fixtures, especially when we know what the surface is going to be like." However, he added that it would be unwise to underestimate England at any point. He praised their quality as a unit and their world-class batters throughout the order. The all-rounder stressed confidence from today's win but acknowledged a different challenge awaits in two days' time.

Match analysis Ravindra proud of New Zealand's fight against Sri Lanka Ravindra also stressed on the importance of their win over Sri Lanka in home conditions. He said, "It's a big achievement to beat Sri Lanka in Colombo. We know how strong they are here and I'm immensely proud of the fight the group showed." The victory has pushed New Zealand to second place in Group 2 with three points from two matches, after their opener against Pakistan was washed out.

Advertisement

Match strategy Pakistan's hopes hinge on New Zealand-England clash Despite the improved position, Ravindra maintained that England's depth in batting and bowling makes them a formidable opponent. New Zealand's win has left Pakistan needing multiple results to stay alive in the competition. They must beat Sri Lanka and hope for an England victory over New Zealand in the final Super 8 fixture. Even then, net run rate could come into play depending on how the last matches pan out.

Advertisement