NZ announce seven-man pace attack for Australia Test series
What's the story
Team New Zealand has announced a seven-member pace attack for their upcoming four-Test series against Australia, starting December 9. The squad sees the return of Will O'Rourke and Michael Rae. O'Rourke last played in a Test series against England and has taken 49 wickets in 14 Tests, including two five-wicket hauls.
Squad details
Rae and Fisher included in the squad
Michael Rae, a six-foot-six pacer who made his Test debut against the West Indies last summer, has also been included in the squad. He has claimed 238 first-class wickets so far.
Matthew Fisher, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in August 2025, has also been included after being part of New Zealand's squads across all three formats against India.
Captain's comment
Latham excited over O'Rourke's return
New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham expressed his excitement over O'Rourke's return to the squad.
"Being able to bring Will back into what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting," he said.
"What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal."
Squad changes
Other key details
Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner, who missed the Tests against India due to a hand fracture and hamstring injury respectively, will continue their rehabilitation with hopes of joining the squad in Australia once fit.
Zak Foulkes (hip flexor) and Ben Sears (ankle) are also unavailable as they recover from their respective injuries.
Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Duffy, who were part of the Test series against India, have also been included in this squad.
Information
NZ's squad for Australia Test series
New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young.