Allen, Seifert record highest partnership in T20 World Cup: Stats  

New Zealand demolished the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 11 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Kiwis chased down 174 without losing a wicket, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert slamming blazing half-centuries. Notably, Allen and Seifert recorded the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history (any wicket). Here are the key stats.

Chase NZ openers hammer UAE bowlers It was a straightforward run-chase as Allen and Seifert came out all guns blazing. Barring spinner Haider Ali, who started the proceedings, every bowler faced the wrath of the Kiwi openers. Finding the boundaries regularly, Allen and Seifert propelled NZ to 77/0 in the first six overs. Seifert completed a 23-ball half-century in the very next over off Haider Ali.

Finish NZ seal comfortable win Runs were flowing as the ninth over saw Allen complete his half-century off 27 balls. The two openers continued their exploits as NZ reached 119/0 in 10 overs. They took just over five more overs to get home (15.2). Allen hammered an unbeaten 84 off 50 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes), while Seifert smashed a 48-ball 89* (12 fours and 3 sixes).

Partnership Record partnership for the Kiwi duo Allen and Seifert stitched an unbeaten 175-run stand off just 92 balls. This is now the highest partnership in the T20 World Cup for any wicket, bettering the unbeaten 170 between England's Jos Buttler and Alex Hales against India in 2022 (Adelaide). According to Cricbuzz, this was also the second-highest partnership for New Zealand in T20Is (any wicket).

Information Joint-fastest fifty for NZ in T20 World Cup According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert now has the joint-fastest half-century for New Zealand in the Men's T20 World Cup, joining Aaron Redmond (23 balls vs Ireland in 2009).