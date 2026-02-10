T20 World Cup 2026: NZ thrash UAE by 10 wickets

New Zealand claimed a one-sided victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 11 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. They chased down 174 without losing a wicket, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert slamming blazing half-centuries. The Kiwis, who are in the group of death, have improved their Net Run Rate with a big win.

Chase Allen, Seifert hammer UAE bowlers It was a straightforward run-chase as Allen and Seifert came out all guns blazing. Barring spinner Haider Ali, who started the proceedings, every bowler faced the wrath of the Kiwi openers. Finding the boundaries regularly, Allen and Seifert propelled NZ to 77/0 in the first six overs. Seifert completed a 23-ball half-century in the very next over off Haider Ali.

Finish NZ seal comfortable win Runs were flowing as the ninth over saw Allen complete his half-century off 27 balls. The two openers continued their exploits as NZ reached 119/0 in 10 overs. They took just over five more overs to get home (15.2). Allen hammered an unbeaten 84 off 50 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes), while Seifert smashed a 48-ball 89* (12 fours and 3 sixes).

Information Joint-fastest fifty for NZ in T20 World Cup According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert now has the joint-fastest half-century for New Zealand in the Men's T20 World Cup, joining Aaron Redmond (23 balls vs Ireland in 2009).

Partnership Highest partnership in T20 World Cup Allen and Seifert stitched an unbeaten 175-run stand off just 92 balls. This is now the highest partnership in the T20 World Cup for any wicket, bettering the unbeaten 170 between England's Jos Buttler and Alex Hales against India in 2022 (Adelaide). According to Cricbuzz, this was also the second-highest partnership for New Zealand in T20Is (any wicket).

Numbers Allen, Seifert complete 100 sixes Both Allen and Seifert also completed 100 sixes in T20I cricket. They are behind Martin Guptill (173), Colin Munro (107), and Glenn Phillips (101) in terms of T20I sixes for NZ. In 83 T20Is, Seifert has raced to 2,107 runs with a strike rate of 145.81. He slammed his 15th half-century. Allen has scored 1,450 runs from 55 matches (SR: 165.33) with 7 half-centuries.

Innings How UAE's innings panned out Electing to bat, the UAE lost opener Aryansh Sharma early on. However, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu added 107 runs (77 balls). In the 15th over, Mitchell Santner dismissed Sharafu for 55 off 47 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes). Waseem, who returned unbeaten, scored 66 off 45 balls (4 fours and 3 sixes). Mayank Kumar's 13-ball 21 took the UAE to 173/6.

Milestone Second fifty of T20 World Cup According to ESPNcricinfo, Waseem became the first UAE batter with multiple 50-plus scores in the T20 World Cup. He also smashed 50 against Namibia in Geelong in 2022. Across four T20 World Cup matches, the UAE skipper has raced to 159 runs at an average of 53. His tally includes a strike rate of 116.05. Meanwhile, it was Sharafu's maiden T20 World Cup fifty.

Information UAE's highest total in T20 World Cup The UAE registered their highest total in T20 World Cup history. According to Cricbuzz, this was also the highest total for an Associate team against NZ in T20Is, surpassing Scotland's 157/8 in Edinburgh in 2022.

Information Record stand for UAE According to Cricbuzz, Waseem and Sharafu recorded the first century partnership for an Associate side against a Full Member in the T20 World Cup. The previous highest was 98 (Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Nagpur, 2016).