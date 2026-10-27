3rd T20I: Ton-up Abhishek headlines India's series-winning victory over NZ

India were off to a flier as the Kiwi bowlers were smashed all over the park.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave Abhishek good company at the top of the order, scoring a quick 45 off just 20 balls before getting out.

The latter went on to hammer a 35-ball hundred.

By the time he was dismissed, India had already raced to 178 runs in just 10 overs.

Though New Zealand picked up a couple of wickets later on, India (199/4) prevailed in 13.2 overs.