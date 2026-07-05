Newcastle United sign Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure for £42m
What's the story
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Bazoumana Toure from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for a fee of £42 million, as per Sky Sports News. The 20-year-old winger is the second summer signing for Eddie Howe's side, after goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen. Toure represented Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup, starting their opening game against Ecuador and coming off the bench in two more matches.
Player sentiments
Toure delighted with the move
Toure expressed his excitement about joining Newcastle, saying it was his dream to play in the Premier League for a big club like Newcastle. He promised to give his best every day for the shirt. "I'm very, very happy to be here. It was my dream since I was young to play in the Premier League for a big team like Newcastle," he said. "Newcastle is like a family, which will help me show my best on the pitch. I will give my best every single day for this shirt."
Player potential
Newcastle's busy summer transfer window
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe also expressed his delight at signing Toure, noting that he has shown his ability in a top European league during his time in Germany. "He has shown his ability to perform in a top European league during his time in Germany and has gained really good experience with his national team, especially at this summer's World Cup," said Howe. "We feel that he's a player with a really high ceiling - he's somebody who we believe can offer us something different. He also a lot of potential to unlock and we're really looking forward to working with him."
Twitter Post
NUFC!
Welcome to Newcastle United, Bazou 😍 pic.twitter.com/9vrAYOGniz— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 5, 2026