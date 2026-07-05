Newcastle United sign Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure for £42m

Player sentiments

Toure delighted with the move

Toure expressed his excitement about joining Newcastle, saying it was his dream to play in the Premier League for a big club like Newcastle. He promised to give his best every day for the shirt. "I'm very, very happy to be here. It was my dream since I was young to play in the Premier League for a big team like Newcastle," he said. "Newcastle is like a family, which will help me show my best on the pitch. I will give my best every single day for this shirt."