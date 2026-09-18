3rd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi floor Afghanistan

From 51 matches, Bishnoi has amassed 71 wickets for India at 20.21.

He is the 10th Indian bowler to claim 70-plus wickets, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in T20s, Bishnoi now owns 215 scalps. He averages 23.82 (ER: 7.66).

As mentioned, Reddy picked up his 2nd successive three-fer of the series.

He now has 9 wickets under his belt at 16.66.

Overall in the 20-over format, the right-arm pacer has bagged 28 scalps at 30.10.