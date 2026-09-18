3rd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi floor Afghanistan
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma's blistering 108 off just 34 balls helped India complete a clean sweep over Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series. The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, September 17, 2026. India rode on Abhishek's hundred and Sanju Samson's 50 off 35 balls to post 221/7 in 20 overs. In response, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi picked respective three-fers to bowl the Afghans out for 94.
Bowling brilliance
Reddy and Bishnoi trump AFG batters
India's bowling attack proved too strong for Afghanistan.
Pace-bowling all-rounder Reddy claimed 3/25 from 4 overs and recorded his 2nd successive three-fer.
He dismissed the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
On the other hand, spinner Bishnoi managed 3/26 from 3.1 overs.
He dismissed Noor ul Rahman, Rashid Khan and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Afghanistan were all-out in just 14.1 overs.
Numbers
Key numbers for the duo
From 51 matches, Bishnoi has amassed 71 wickets for India at 20.21.
He is the 10th Indian bowler to claim 70-plus wickets, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in T20s, Bishnoi now owns 215 scalps. He averages 23.82 (ER: 7.66).
As mentioned, Reddy picked up his 2nd successive three-fer of the series.
He now has 9 wickets under his belt at 16.66.
Overall in the 20-over format, the right-arm pacer has bagged 28 scalps at 30.10.