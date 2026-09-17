3rd T20I, India claim 127-run victory over Afghanistan: Key stats

Abhishek scored an impressive 108 off just 34 balls, hitting nine fours and a whopping 11 sixes at a strike-rate of 317.65.

His explosive batting helped India reach a massive 100 runs without losing any wickets in the powerplay.

He shared a massive opening partnership of 142 runs with Sanju Samson, who also contributed with his second consecutive 50 of the series (50 off 35 balls).

Skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 29* runs as well.