Sanju Samson surpasses 9,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
India's Sanju Samson added another feather to his illustrious T20 career. Samson went past the mark of 9,000 runs in the 20-over format during India's 3rd and final T20I versus Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. With his 23rd run of the contest, Samson reached the 9,000-run mark. He ended up scoring 50 runs off 35 balls as India posted 221/7 in 20 overs.
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A pivotal knock from Samson's blade
Samson hit 2 fours and four sixes. Notably, he was part of a 142-run opening stand alongside centurion Abhishek Sharma. Samson perished in the 14th over to Azmatullah Omarzai. Notably, this was Samson's 2nd successive fifty of the series. It was a neat effort.
Runs
5th Indian batter with 9,000-plus runs in the 20-over format
With this knock of 50, Samson has raced to a tally of 9,027 runs from 351 matches (334 innings) at 30.7.
He slammed his 57th fifty (100s: 8).
As per Cricinfo, Samson is now the 5th Indian batter to surpass 9,000 runs in 20 overs cricket after the likes of Virat Kohli (14,218), Rohit Sharma (12,531), Shikhar Dhawan (9,797) and Suryakumar Yadav (9,729).
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Samson gets past 1,500 runs in T20Is
Samson also clocked 1,500 runs in T20Is. The 31-year-old attained the feat with his first run in the match. Notably, Samson is the 12th Indian with over 1,500 T20I runs. Samson owns 1,549 runs from 69th T20Is (61 innings). He owns three tons and 8 half-centuries.