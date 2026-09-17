Samson went past the mark of 9,000 runs in the 20-over format (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson surpasses 9,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:01 pm Sep 17, 202610:01 pm

What's the story

India's Sanju Samson added another feather to his illustrious T20 career. Samson went past the mark of 9,000 runs in the 20-over format during India's 3rd and final T20I versus Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. With his 23rd run of the contest, Samson reached the 9,000-run mark. He ended up scoring 50 runs off 35 balls as India posted 221/7 in 20 overs.