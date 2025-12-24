Delhi's Nitish Rana slams match-winning 77 in VHT: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi batter Nitish Rana smashed a terrific knock of 77 versus Andhra in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Round 1 clash of Delhi's Elite Group D match on Wednesday saw Rana shine in a 4-wicket win. Chasing a target of 300 runs, Rana walked out when Delhi were 114/2. He was part of a century-plus stand alongside Virat Kohli thereafter.
Knock
Rana adds 160 runs alongside Kohli
Rana joined hands with Kohli and the two batters added 160 runs for the 3rd wicket. This was the match-winning stand that helped Delhi go big. Kohli, who earlier added a century-plus stand alongside Priyansh Arya, smashed his 58th List A ton (131). Rana was dismissed in the 35th over shortly after Kohli's dismissal. He played his shots and was positive throughout.
Stats
15th fifty for Rana in List A cricket
Rana's 77 came off 55 balls. He hit 9 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 140). With this effort, he has raced to a tally of 2,358 runs in List A cricket from 79 matches (74 innings) at 37-plus. This was his 15th fifty in the 50-over format. He also owns three centuries. Notably, Rana has played one ODI for India, scoring 7 runs.
Do you know?
Rana to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026
Last month, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Rana was traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Last season, the left-handed batter played 10 matches for RR, scoring 217 runs at an average of 21.70 and an impressive strike rate of 161.94.