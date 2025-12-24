Delhi's Nitish Rana slams match-winning 77 in VHT: Key stats

Delhi batter Nitish Rana smashed a terrific knock of 77 versus Andhra in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy . The Round 1 clash of Delhi's Elite Group D match on Wednesday saw Rana shine in a 4-wicket win. Chasing a target of 300 runs, Rana walked out when Delhi were 114/2. He was part of a century-plus stand alongside Virat Kohli thereafter.

Knock Rana adds 160 runs alongside Kohli Rana joined hands with Kohli and the two batters added 160 runs for the 3rd wicket. This was the match-winning stand that helped Delhi go big. Kohli, who earlier added a century-plus stand alongside Priyansh Arya, smashed his 58th List A ton (131). Rana was dismissed in the 35th over shortly after Kohli's dismissal. He played his shots and was positive throughout.

Stats 15th fifty for Rana in List A cricket Rana's 77 came off 55 balls. He hit 9 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 140). With this effort, he has raced to a tally of 2,358 runs in List A cricket from 79 matches (74 innings) at 37-plus. This was his 15th fifty in the 50-over format. He also owns three centuries. Notably, Rana has played one ODI for India, scoring 7 runs.