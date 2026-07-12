England's victory came after a hard-fought battle against Norway

FIFA World Cup: England beat Norway to earn semi-final berth

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:39 am Jul 12, 202609:39 am

What's the story

England's football team has advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, their first since 1966. The victory came after a hard-fought battle against Norway, with a final score of 2-1. The win was not without its challenges, as England had to come from behind after Norway's Andreas Schjelderup scored in the first half. However, goals from Jude Bellingham in first-half stoppage time and extra time secured their place in the last four.