A look at Virat Kohli's notable records from IPL 2025

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last year, RCB finally ended their title drought by beating Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli was back to his best, playing a major role with the bat. Here are his notable records from the season.

Season Kohli's 2025 season in numbers According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli finished as the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. He hammered 657 runs from 15 matches at an incredible average of 54.75. His tally includes a remarkable strike rate of 144.71. Notably, Phil Salt was the only other batter to score 400-plus runs (403) in the season. Kohli hammered 8 half-centuries, powering RCB to several monumental wins.

Information 50-plus scores in winning cause As mentioned, Kohli recorded eight 50-plus scores, with each of them coming in a winning cause. He surpassed his own record of seven such scores from IPL 2016. Kohli earlier held this record with David Warner (2016) and Shubman Gill (2023).

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Seasons Successive seasons for 600-plus runs According to ESPNcricinfo, this was the fifth season of Kohli scoring 600-plus runs. He now tops this list, having broken a tie with KL Rahul (4). Kohli has scored 600-plus in his last three seasons. He is the third player with successive seasons of 600-plus runs, having joined Chris Gayle (2011-2013) and Rahul (2020-2022).

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