'Insignificant': Novak Djokovic on breaking Roger Federer's Wimbledon record
What's the story
Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic recently made history by winning his 106th singles match at Wimbledon. With his win over Roman Safiullin in the 2026 edition's Round of 16, Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer in terms of Wimbledon match wins. Despite his historic victory, the Serb was not elated during the post-match press conference. He said the achievement was quite "insignificant" for him at the moment.
Post-match remarks
Djokovic's journey so far at Wimbledon
Djokovic's journey in the tournament started with a tough win over Yibing Wu, followed by a straight-set victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He then beat Arthur Rinderknech and Safiullin to reach the quarter-finals. However, speaking after his latest victory, Djokovic admitted that he didn't feel "great" on court and was just relieved to have won. "Satisfaction and enjoyment was not part of today's win," he said.
Record perspective
'Quite insignificant to me at the moment'
When asked about his record-breaking 106th Wimbledon win, Djokovic said it wasn't a priority for him. "I haven't thought about it. Didn't even know about it until after the last match win," he said, adding that the achievement was "quite insignificant to me at the moment." Despite his mixed feelings this year, Djokovic remains the all-time leader in wins at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
Upcoming match
Djokovic to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in quarter-finals
Djokovic will face third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals at 2026 Wimbledon on July 7. The Canadian player has had a strong run in the tournament so far, winning all his matches in straight sets until his Round of 16 encounter against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Notably, Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime have beaten each other once on the ATP Tour (both in 2022).