'Insignificant': Novak Djokovic on breaking Roger Federer's Wimbledon record

Record perspective

'Quite insignificant to me at the moment'

When asked about his record-breaking 106th Wimbledon win, Djokovic said it wasn't a priority for him. "I haven't thought about it. Didn't even know about it until after the last match win," he said, adding that the achievement was "quite insignificant to me at the moment." Despite his mixed feelings this year, Djokovic remains the all-time leader in wins at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open.