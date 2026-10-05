Novak Djokovic breaks this record of Rafael Nadal: Details here

Djokovic's unbeaten streak at the China Open has now stretched to 32 matches, breaking Nadal's previous record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal had a stellar career at the French Open, winning the prestigious clay-court title a record 14 times with an impressive overall record of 112-4.

However, it was his unbeaten start of 31 matches that Djokovic has now bettered in Beijing.