Novak Djokovic downs Jannik Sinner to reach Australian Open final

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has reached the final of 2026 Australian Open . 4th seed Djokovic defeated world number two and number two seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller. Djokovic lost the first set 3-6 before coming back to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena. He will face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday.

Numbers Djokovic reaches his 38th Grand Slam final; 11th at AO With this 5-setter win over Sinner on Friday, Djokovic has reached his 38th final at Grand Slams. He is a 24-time Grand Slam winner and has ended runner-up 13 times. Djokovic has reached his 11th final at the Australian Open. He owns a 10-0 win-loss record at AO finals, having last won the title in 2023.

Information 104-10 win-loss record for Djokovic at AO With this performance, Djokovic has raced to a 104-10 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Overall at Grand Slams, the owns a win-loss record of 402-55.

Advertisement

Sinner Sinner's 19-match unbeaten run at AO ends Sinner saw his 19-match unbeaten run at AO come to an end. Before this, he won successive AO honors in 2024 and 2025 respectively, winning 14 matches on the trot. In AO 2026, he won 5 successive matches before today's loss. Sinner is now 27-5 at AO. Overall at Grand Slams, he is 92-21. Meanwhile, this was Sinner's 3rd semi-final exit at Slams.

Advertisement

Information 5th win for Djokovic against Sinner In terms of the head-to-head record, Djokovic is now 5-6 against Sinner on the ATP Tour. Before this match, Sinner had beaten Djokovic in five successive matches, including 2025 Wimbledon, 2025 French Open and 2024 Australian Open.