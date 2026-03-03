Here's how NZ have fared in T20 World Cup semi-finals 

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is nearing its climax, with South Africa and New Zealand set to clash in the first semi-final. The match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. New Zealand, who have lost two matches in the tournament, enter the semi-finals as underdogs. However, they are no strangers to this position. On this note, we list down their record in T20 World Cup semi-finals.

DYK 1 win in four matches New Zealand, who have a knack of doing well in ICC events despite not starting as favorites, have qualified for the T20 WC semi-finals for the fifth time. Only India, Pakistan, and England have made it to the top four on more occasions (6 each). However, the Kiwis have returned with just a solitary win in these knock-out fixtures.

Defats NZ's first two defeats in T20 WC semis NZ made it to the semis in the inaugral T20 WC in 2007. However, they could only manage 143/8 while batting first against Pakistan in that fixture. The Men in Green (147/4) crossed the line with seven balls to spare. In the 2016 edition, NZ posted 153/8 while batting first against England in the semis. The Brits (159/3) took just 17.1 overs to cross the line.

Advertisement

Information The win in 2021 The 2021 edition marked the only instance of NZ clinching a T20 WC semi-final match. They chased down the 167-run target against England to cross the line. However, Australia defeated the Black Caps in the final of that event.

Advertisement

2022! Another defeat in 2022 NZ also made it to the final four of the 2022 event. They failed to defend 152/4 in that fixture as the Men in Green crossed the line. Notably, Daryl Mitchell is the only NZ player with multiple 50+ scores in the semi-finals and finals of the T20 World Cup. While he smoked a match-winning 72* against England in the 2021 event, he made a spirited 53* against Pakistan in the 2022 semi-final.