NZ's Nathan Smith claims his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests
What's the story
In a one-off Test match, New Zealand are well on their way to victory against Ireland. The visitors have established a commanding position at Stormont, leading by 246 runs with eight wickets in hand. Tom Blundell's career-best score of 186 and debutant Dean Foxcroft's impressive innings of 98 helped New Zealand declare their first innings at an imposing total of 490/8. Pacer Nathan Smith then floored hosts Ireland in Belfast with six wickets.
Second innings woes
Smith's 6-fer puts Ireland in dire straits
Smith was the chief destroyer in Ireland's first innings with his swing and seam bowling. He took just 29 balls to complete his five-wicket haul, breaking Shane Bond's record of being the fastest New Zealander to take five wickets in Test cricket. He ended up clocking figures worth 6/40 from 14 overs. Smith bowled three maidens. Smith handed NZ a dream start, reducing Ireland to 26/3 and then 34/5, taking all five wickets. Mark Adair was his final victim.
Information
Smith races to 190 wickets in First-Class cricket
Smith has raced to 16 wickets for the Kiwis from 5 matches (8 innings) at 28.56. In addition to a four-fer, he has recorded his maiden five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has amassed 190 First-Class scalps from 66 matches at 25-plus. He managed his 9th five-wicket haul in the longest format.