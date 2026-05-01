NZ's Nathan Smith claims his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests

Second innings woes

Smith's 6-fer puts Ireland in dire straits

Smith was the chief destroyer in Ireland's first innings with his swing and seam bowling. He took just 29 balls to complete his five-wicket haul, breaking Shane Bond's record of being the fastest New Zealander to take five wickets in Test cricket. He ended up clocking figures worth 6/40 from 14 overs. Smith bowled three maidens. Smith handed NZ a dream start, reducing Ireland to 26/3 and then 34/5, taking all five wickets. Mark Adair was his final victim.