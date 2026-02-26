Listing NZ spinners with four-wicket hauls in T20 World Cups

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was the star of the show as he led his team to a crushing 61-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Super Eights stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup . The match, played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, saw Ravindra take four wickets. On this note, we look at NZ spinners with four-wicket hauls in T20 WC history.

#3 Rachin Ravindra - 4/27 vs Sri Lanka, 2026 Chasing 169 in the aforementioned game, the Lankans never got going as the Kiwi bowlers struck at regular intervals. Ravindra was sensational in the middle overs as the hosts ended their innings at a paltry 107/8. The left-arm spinner made his first two strikes in the ninth over, having dismissed Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake on successive balls. Dasun Shanaka and Dushan Hemantha fell to him at the back end of the innings. Ravindra finished with 4/27 from four overs.

#2 Daniel Vettori - 4/20 vs India, 2007 Chasing 191 versus New Zealand in the 2007 game in Johannesburg, India were cruising at 76/1 before Daniel Vettori's spell dented them. The legendary left-arm spinner dismissed half-centurion Gautam Gambhir (51) before sending back dashers like Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, and Irfan. He claimed 4/20 in four overs as NZ won the duel by 10 runs.

