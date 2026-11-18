Wellington Test: India eye historic win in New Zealand
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, New Zealand and India are set to clash in the two-match Test series. Basin Reserve, Wellington, is set to host the series opener from November 19. The contest is particularly important for the visitors as they seek to improve their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Notably, India's last Test win in the nation came in 2009, when they prevailed under MS Dhoni.
Match details
Pitch, conditions, and other details
The weather in Wellington is expected to be sunny with mild spring conditions and some breezy winds.
Historically, Basin Reserve has usually served a green top. Therefore, expect the pitch for the upcoming match to have seam movement and bounce.
Therefore, batting could play a crucial role across phases.
The match, staring at 3:30am IST, can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network (TV) and SonyLIV (stream).
NZ
New Zealand's composition in Wellington
On the eve of the match, NZ skipper Tom Latham announced that the Kiwis will play "three fast bowlers and one bowling all-rounder."
Notably, Mitchell Santner has been ruled out due to a fractured hand. Dean Foxcroft has been called up as his replacement.
Likely XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy.
India
Will Mohammed Siraj play?
While India's batting order appears to be settled, with Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3, their pace attack remains a mystery. It remains to be seen if Mohammed Siraj plays alongside Jasprit Bumrah.
At the pre-match press conference, captain Shubman Gill revealed India's temptation to play four pacers.
Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Historical context
Two series wins in New Zealand
India's first-ever series win on foreign soil came against New Zealand in 1968. The team has had a tough time ever since.
Their second and only other Test series win in NZ came in 2009 under Dhoni.
In the 2019/20 season, India's last Test tour to NZ, India suffered a 0-2 defeat under Virat Kohli. Notably, Shubman Gill was part of that squad.
Record
Overall head-to-head record
Between 1955 and 2024, the two teams clashed in 65 Tests, with India winning 22. New Zealand have won 16 Tests, and 27 were drawn.
While India lead the record 17-5 at home, they trail 5-10 across 25 Tests in New Zealand. India have won only one Test in the nation since 1976.
Notably, the Kiwis also beat India in the 2021 WTC final in Southampton.
Information
India at Basin Reserve
One of India's Test wins in New Zealand came at Basin Reserve. However, it came way back in 1968. Across eight Tests, India have a 1-5 win-loss record at this venue.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Bumrah, who will have the spotlight, averages 45.44 across five Tests against New Zealand, according to Cricinfo.
Padikkal has two tons in his last three innings, averaging 109.33. However, only Rishabh Pant among India's specialist batters has played a Test in NZ.
Matt Henry, who has regularly troubled India, owns 12 wickets in his last two Tests.
Kyle Jamieson requires 10 more to complete 100 Test wickets.
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