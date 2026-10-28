NZ vs IND: Auckland T20I to draw over 40,000 spectators
What's the story
The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India is set to draw a sell-out crowd of over 40,000 at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday. This could be the third-highest attended event in the venue's history. India have already taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series by winning all three matches so far. Their top order has shattered several batting records.
Record-breaking crowd
Eden Park set to welcome over 40,000 fans
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that Eden Park will host over 40,000 fans for the fourth T20I.
The match will break NZC's bilateral series attendance record of 36,523 set during a doubleheader between New Zealand and White Ferns against India at Eden Park in 2019.
Only two international cricket matches at this venue have attracted larger crowds: the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semifinal and an ODI against Australia in 1982.
Sales surge
NZC excited for the match
Over 1,26,000 tickets have been sold for the India Tour of New Zealand so far, with 71,000 tickets sold just for the T20I series.
NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said that the response to this match has been beyond their expectations.
He added that a full house at Eden Park is something special and breaking a bilateral series attendance record shows how much people want to watch this series.
Match highlights
India won 3rd T20I in Wellington
In the 3rd T20I in Wellington, India registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand.
The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a major role in this victory with their 133-run partnership within seven overs.
Sharma led the charge with an explosive and record-setting 38-ball 113, smashing 9 boundaries and 11 sixes.
India chased down 199 in just 13.2 overs.