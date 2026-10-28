NZ vs IND: Auckland T20I to draw over 40,000 spectators

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that Eden Park will host over 40,000 fans for the fourth T20I.

The match will break NZC's bilateral series attendance record of 36,523 set during a doubleheader between New Zealand and White Ferns against India at Eden Park in 2019.

Only two international cricket matches at this venue have attracted larger crowds: the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semifinal and an ODI against Australia in 1982.