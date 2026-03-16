2nd T20I: Can New Zealand bounce back against South Africa?

New Zealand will be eager to make a strong comeback after their disappointing performance in the first T20I against South Africa . The two teams will face off at Seddon Park, Hamilton, for the second T20I on Tuesday. The pressure is on New Zealand as they look to level the series after losing badly in the opening match. Notably, both sides are without their several first-choice players for this series. Here is the match preview.

Match recap South Africa dominated the 1st T20I In the first T20I, New Zealand struggled with their batting and were bowled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs. South Africa chased down the target comfortably, winning by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare. The win was especially sweet for the Proteas as they had been knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals of a recent T20 World Cup.

Venue analysis Venue details and pitch report Seddon Park is known as a batter-friendly venue with true bounce and short boundaries. However, bowlers can expect some swing with the new ball. The venue has hosted 13 T20Is so far, with eight first-innings scores of 180 or more, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, South African pacers made the ball talk in the first game and claimed five wickets inside the powerplay overs. Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 11:45am IST.

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H2H South Africa lead the head-to-head record Coming to the head-to-head record between these two teams, the two sides have clashed in 21 T20Is, with South Africa winning 13. The remaining eight games have gone in NZ's favor, as per ESPNcricinfo. The semis of the recent T20 WC saw NZ beat SA for the first time across six meetings in the tournament. At home, New Zealand have won just one of their five T20Is against the African team.

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Team line-ups A look at the probable playing XIs New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Tom Latham (wk), Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Lockie Ferguson, and Kyle Jamieson. South Africa Predicted XI: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann/Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann (wk), Dian Forrester, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), and Ottneil Baartman.