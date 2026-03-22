4th T20I: Resurgent SA beat NZ to level series

South Africa have beaten New Zealand in the fourth T20I by 19 runs at the Sky Stadium, Wellington. With this win, the Proteas team has leveled the five-match series 2-2. An inspiring bowling display for the visitors meant NZ failed to chase down the 165-run target. Meanwhile, Connor Esterhuizen's fifty headlined the first innings of the game. Here are the key stats.

SA innings Esterhuizen powers the South Africans SA were off to a poor start with opener Wiaan Mulder departing for a duck. However, de Zorzi (23) joined forces with Esterhuize, and the duo steadied the ship with an 81-run stand. Esterhuize, who dominated the stand, scored a fine fifty. Rubin Hermann (28*), Dian Forrester, and Jason Smith (19) contributed toward the end, helping SA finish at 164/5.

Chase How did the chase pan out? After opener Katene Clarke's early departure, Tim Robinson (32) and Dane Cleaver (26) rescued NZ with decent knocks. However, both batters threw away their starts, and the middle order could not step up. Nick Kelly (19) was the only other NZ batter to cross the 15-run mark as SA struck at regular intervals. The team was eventually folded for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Advertisement

Esterhuizen Esterhuizen slams his maiden T20I fifty Esterhuizen made 57 off just 36 balls, a knock laced with seven fours and two sixes. I n the series opener, which marked the keeper-batter's SA debut, he made a match-winning 48-ball 45*. Esterhuizen now has four fifties from 43 T20 matches. He has now completed 851 runs at 26-plus, with his strike rate being over 123.

Advertisement

Bowlers Two scalps for Jamieson Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the NZ bowlers, scalping 2/29 in his four overs. Cole McConchie (1/26 in his four overs) and Ben Sears (1/22 in his four overs) also impressed with economical spells. Zakary Foulkes was NZ's other wicket-taker, finishing with 1/35 in his four overs.