5th T20I: New Zealand, South Africa meet in series decider

New Zealand and South Africa are set to clash in the fifth and final T20I of their series. The match will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. This is a high-stakes game as both teams are tied at two wins each in the five-match series. South Africa leveled the series with a convincing 19-run victory over a depleted New Zealand side in the third game. Here is the preview of the series decider.

Match details Here is the pitch report The Hagley Oval is known for being a batting-friendly surface, with scores between 150-169 being the most common in T20Is. Though the track is known for its true pace and bounce, fast bowlers can get some assistance with the new ball. Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 11:45am IST. There is a chance of some drizzle in the evening.

Prospect South Africa's spin attack proved decisive in Wellington In the last match, South Africa's spinners wreaked havoc on New Zealand's batting lineup. Debutant Prenelan Subrayen and seasoned campaigner Keshav Maharaj shared four wickets for just 35 runs in seven overs. This stellar performance helped South Africa defend a modest total of 164 runs successfully. New Zealand, who were at one stage looking good at 76/3, collapsed to be bowled out for just 145 runs in under 19 overs.

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Team update Will Cole McConchie leave for the PSL? James Neesham will continue to captain New Zealand in the absence of Tom Latham. Tom Blundell will stay with the squad as cover. Cole McConchie, who has been signed by Rawalpindi Pindiz, may leave for the PSL, although the timing is not yet known. If he misses out on this game, Jayden Lennox could replace him in the spin department. Meanwhile, South Africa are likely to stick with their winning combination.

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Squad details A look at the probable playing XIs New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham (c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie/Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sear. South Africa Predicted XI: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, Jason Smith, George Linde, Gerland Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, and Ottneil Baartman.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record Coming to the head-to-head record between these two teams, the two sides have clashed in 24 T20Is, with South Africa winning 14. The remaining 10 games have gone in NZ's favor, as per ESPNcricinfo. At home, New Zealand have won three of their eight T20Is against the African team. The Kiwis have only won one of their previous six bilateral T20I series against South Africa, making this potential victory even more significant.