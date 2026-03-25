South Africa overcome New Zealand, win 1st away T20I series

South Africa have clinched their first away T20I series under coach Shukri Conrad, defeating New Zealand in Christchurch. The Proteas posted a series-high total of 187 for four and defended it with a six-player attack, winning the series 3-2. Connor Esterhuizen starred for South Africa with back-to-back fifties in matches four and five, anchoring their efforts in the decider. Here's more.

Match highlights Esterhuizen's innings propels SA to series victory Esterhuizen scored an impressive 75 off just 33 balls in the final match. He dominated the on-side, scoring 52 runs in that half of the ground, including five of his six sixes. His innings ended when he tried to send a full toss from Ben Sears to Jimmy Neesham with two balls remaining. Despite a few dropped catches from both sides, South Africa's disciplined bowling attack ensured New Zealand never really threatened their chase.

Bowling prowess Bowlers hand SA a massive win South Africa's bowlers were on point, with Gerald Coetzee being the standout performer. He didn't concede a boundary until his last ball of the match, finishing with figures of 2/21 in four overs. Wiaan Mulder clocked 2/28 from 3 overs. Ottneil Baartman bowled 4 overs and clocked 2/33. New Zealand struggled to find their footing against South Africa's disciplined bowling attack. Bevan Jacobs top-scored for the Kiwis with 36 runs. Tim Robinson scored 25 whereas Neesham managed 24.

Advertisement