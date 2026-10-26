ODI Tri-Series: Can Sri Lanka snap Pakistan's unbeaten streak?
What's the story
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in Match 5 of the ODI Tri-Series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday. Pakistan are already in the final, and the Lankans can also join them with a win. Otherwise, winless England would still stand a chance to qualify. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are coming off historic wins against England. While SL chased down 430 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan completed a 242-run chase after being reduced to 154/9.
Match conditions
Pitch report and other details
The Gaddafi Stadium pitch usually favors batting in the early stages before slowing down.
However, the average first-innings score at this venue is around 251, according to Cricinfo.
Besides, the match will have sunny and clear skies, with the temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.
While there will be no rain interruptions, dew may settle later in the evening.
Pakistan
Pakistan may rest key players
Pakistan come into this match with four wins in their last five completed matches. However, they may consider resting some key players to test their bench strength.
Notably, the PCB has released Saim Ayub from the squad, with Sahibzada Farhan replacing him,
Likely XI: Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.
Sri Lanka
Will Sri Lanka go with the same XI?
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, might be hesitant to tinker with a winning combination.
Despite their recent success against England, where they chased down over 400 runs, Sri Lanka's top order remains inconsistent.
Likely XI: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicket-keeper), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.
Record
Head-to-head record
As per Cricinfo, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have squared off 161 times in ODIs.
Pakistan have won 97 of these matches, while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 59 occasions. There have been four no-results and one tie in this period.
At home, the head-to-head record is 22-12 in Pakistan's favor.
Notably, SL have won five of their seven ODIs against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Babar Azam averages 57.30 against Sri Lanka in ODIs, with 745 runs across 16 matches. His tally includes four tons and a half-century.
Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is set to complete 50 ODI wickets on home soil. The left-arm seamer has taken 18 wickets from nine ODIs at 18.55 this year.
Meanwhile, Pavan Rathnayake has been a revelation for SL, averaging 52.66 with the bat this year.
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