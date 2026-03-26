Omaxe unveils India's first 'Pink Stand' named after Harmanpreet Kaur

Omaxe Limited, one of India's leading real estate developers, has unveiled a unique 'Pink Stand' as part of its upcoming 30,000-seat cricket stadium in Dwarka, Delhi. The stand at The Omaxe State is named after Harmanpreet Kaur , who led India to the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup title. The initiative aims to provide a safe and comfortable experience for female spectators and promote inclusivity in sports infrastructure across India.

Space Historic space designed for women The stand was unveiled during a press conference at the project site on Wednesday (March 25), which was attended by Harmanpreet, Omaxe MD Mohit Goel, and Business Head Avneet Soni. In a historic development, the Pink Stand, named after Harmanpreet, will offer a "welcoming space designed especially for women and families," according to Omaxe. Notably, Omaxe had earlier named Harmanpreet as its brand ambassador ahead of India's historic Women's World Cup campaign last year.

Details Details of the project The aforementioned Harmanpreet Kaur Stand, to be located in the North Pavilion, will have 1,500-plus seats. It will be a notable attraction of the 30,000-seater stadium. The integrated sports and lifestyle destination in Dwarka will be India's first 5-in-1 destination. "It aims to bring together sports, retail, hospitality, food, and social spaces within a single master plan," according to Omaxe. The stadium will be developed in partnership with DDA.

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Events Multi-sporting events It is worth noting that the stadium is designed "keeping in mind India's long-term ambition of hosting international sporting events such as the Olympics, FIFA tournaments, Paralympics, and Commonwealth Games," as announced by Mohit Goel at the press conference. To elevate the international sporting standards, the stadium will have dedicated dressing rooms, washrooms, and support facilities for women and para-athletes. Other premium amenities include an infinity pool.

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Do you know? A first Pink Stand? Omaxe claims the Pink Stand initiative is a first-of-its-kind in cricket. There is no widely documented or dedicated stand designed for women in the existing stadiums so far.

Statement 'Giving security to women,' says Harmanpreet Speaking on the occasion, Harmanreet said the Pink Stand will "definitely bring a lot of change and give security to women playing cricket or any other sport." "It's a great initiative taken by Omaxe. Women can come and enjoy their time at the stadium. Giving women the freedom to enjoy their favorite sport is great," she added. On the honor, she said," I only dreamed of playing, and to have a stand named after my name is emotional for me."