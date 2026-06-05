Who will be India's No. 3 in one-off Afghanistan Test? 

Ahead of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that Sai Sudharsan will bat at three. The Gujarat Titans star made his Test debut against England last year and has since played matches against West Indies and South Africa. In six Tests, he has scored 302 runs across 11 innings at an average of 27.45 with two fifties to his name.

Support Sudharsan isn't out of form: Gambhir Gambhir stressed on the need to give Sudharsan a fair chance, considering his potential and past performances. "Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair chance. He played mostly in England and I believe he needs to get a fair chance," said Gambhir at a press conference ahead of the Afghanistan Test. The coach also noted that despite his average, Sudharsan isn't out of form as he scored 722 runs in the IPL 2026 season an average of 45.13.

Performance A 38-plus average in FC cricket Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent players in domestic cricket and the IPL, thanks to his classic strokeplay and temperament. His selection for the Test squad is another major step in his career after impressing across formats with his technique and patience. The southpaw averages a decent 38.67 in First-Class cricket, having tallied 2,591 runs. He piped Devdutt Padikkal for the number three spot.

Advertisement