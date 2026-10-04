Which openers are in ODI cricket's 10,000-run club? Check out

Indian opener Rohit narrowly missed his second consecutive century in the third ODI against West Indies.

He scored 92 runs ff 85 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

As per Cricinfo, the batter raced to a whopping 10,090 ODI runs as an opener across 202 innings.

The 92 against WI was Rohit's 50th ODI fifty as an opener (100s: 33).

Overall, he has scored 12,120 runs from 291 matches at 49.26. His tally also includes 35 tons and 63 fifties.