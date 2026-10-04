Which openers are in ODI cricket's 10,000-run club? Check out
What's the story
Opening an ODI innings consistently requires a rare combination of technique, endurance and the ability to control the tempo of a game. Only a select group of batters have accumulated more than 10,000 runs from the top of the order. On October 3, India's Rohit Sharma became the latest entrant in the 10,000-run club. He became just the fourth batter to attain this feat.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 10,090 runs
Indian opener Rohit narrowly missed his second consecutive century in the third ODI against West Indies.
He scored 92 runs ff 85 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.
As per Cricinfo, the batter raced to a whopping 10,090 ODI runs as an opener across 202 innings.
The 92 against WI was Rohit's 50th ODI fifty as an opener (100s: 33).
Overall, he has scored 12,120 runs from 291 matches at 49.26. His tally also includes 35 tons and 63 fifties.
#2
Chris Gayle - 10,179 runs
Chris Gayle's presence at the top of the order could change an ODI within a few overs.
The West Indian left-hander combined immense power with enough patience to build substantial innings when required.
He scored 10,179 ODI runs while opening, with 25 centuries and 53 50s.
Overall, Gayle amassed 10,480 ODI runs at 37.83. He clocked one fifty as a non-opener.
#3
Sanath Jayasuriya - 12,740 runs
Sanath Jayasuriya helped redefine aggressive opening in one-day cricket.
Rather than spending the early overs simply settling in, the Sri Lankan left-hander regularly attacked from the outset and forced captains to rethink their field placements.
He scored 12,740 ODI runs as an opener, backed by 28 centuries (50s: 66).
Overall, the Sri Lankan ace scored 13,430 ODI runs at 32.36 (100s: 28, 50s: 38).
#4
Sachin Tendulkar - 15,310 runs
Sachin Tendulkar transformed the role of an ODI opener after moving to the top of India's order.
His attacking strokeplay, consistency and ability to bat deep made him a constant threat.
His partnership with Sourav Ganguly also became one of India's most productive opening combinations.
Tendulkar managed 15,310 runs as an opener at 48.29 (50s: 75, 100s: 45).
Overall, he scored 18,426 ODI runs at 44.83 (50s: 96, 100s: 49).