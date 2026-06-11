Newcastle United in talks with Osasuna for winger Victor Munoz
What's the story
Newcastle United are in talks with Osasuna for the transfer of Spanish winger Victor Munoz. The move comes as a response to Anthony Gordon's recent departure to Barcelona for £69.3 million. Although no deal has been finalized yet, Munoz remains a top target for the Premier League club. The young forward has a release clause worth €40 million (£34.5 million), as per BBC Sport.
Strategy shift
Newcastle's transfer strategy this summer
Newcastle United are looking to revamp its squad this summer, having already signed promising goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Stade de Reims for £18.5 million. Head coach Eddie Howe stressed the importance of acting fast in the transfer market, saying, "You will find the best players that are available on the market won't hang around for too long." He added that teams are now more efficient than ever and Newcastle has to be one of those teams.
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Newcastle have sent an official bid
As per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have already sent an official bid to Osasuna for Munoz as the Spanish winger is a top target. At the moment, negotiations are ongoing on both club and player side to try reach an agreement.
Player profile
Munoz set to feature for Spain in World Cup
Munoz, who was previously on the books of Real Madrid and Barcelona, is now gearing up for Spain's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Luis de la Fuente's team will take on Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15. This could further complicate Newcastle's pursuit of the young winger as they look to finalize a deal before other clubs show interest.
Strategy evolution
Newcastle's approach to recruitment this summer
Newcastle United's approach to recruitment has changed this summer. Unlike last year when they paid £55 million for Anthony Elanga as their first signing, the club is now looking beyond Premier League-proven players. The signings of Jaouen and the pursuit of Munoz mark a shift in strategy as they hope to learn from last year's experiences.