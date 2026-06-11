Newcastle United in talks with Osasuna for winger Victor Munoz

Strategy shift

Newcastle's transfer strategy this summer

Newcastle United are looking to revamp its squad this summer, having already signed promising goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Stade de Reims for £18.5 million. Head coach Eddie Howe stressed the importance of acting fast in the transfer market, saying, "You will find the best players that are available on the market won't hang around for too long." He added that teams are now more efficient than ever and Newcastle has to be one of those teams.