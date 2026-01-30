Fulham sign Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb for £27m: Details

Fulham have secured the services of Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for a fee of £27 million. The 22-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Craven Cottage and will don the number 14 jersey. "It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone and I'm very excited," said Bobb after completing his transfer. Here are further details.

Transfer insights I spoke to Sander, says Bobb Before finalizing his move to Fulham, Bobb consulted with Sander Berge, a fellow Norwegian and current Fulham midfielder. "I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager," said Bobb. He added that the manager explained what the system's like at Fulham as well as how the club operates. This made it an easy decision for him. On the international stage, Bobb has made six appearances for Norway this year and helped them qualify for this summer's World Cup.

Career trajectory Bobb fell down the pecking order at Man City Bobb, a product of Manchester City's academy, has made 47 senior appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing four assists across all competitions. However, with the January arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, he had fallen down the pecking order at Man City. Despite interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Bobb has opted to stay in England with Fulham.

Advertisement

Team dynamics Fulham are 7th in the Premier League standings Under manager Marco Silva, Fulham have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games. They are currently seventh in the table after a 2-1 victory over Brighton in Matchweek 23. On Sunday, Fulham will face an in-form 4th-placed Manchester United. Man United own 38 points from 23 matches and are six games unbeaten in the Premier League. Michael Carrick's men defeated Arsenal 3-2 last weekend.

Advertisement