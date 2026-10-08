Pakistan face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Preview and stats
What's the story
Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi with the first encounter to be held on Friday, October 9. This will be the only T20I series for Pakistan this season, as they prepare for a busy home season that includes ODIs and Test matches. The squad for this series is an amalgamation of performers from the recent World Cup and Asian Games.
Captaincy change
Sahibzada Farhan leads as Salman Agha is dropped
Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan's T20I squad, largely due to his performance at the T20 World Cup.
Salman Agha, who was under scrutiny for his T20I credentials since taking over as captain 18 months ago, has been dropped from the squad.
The PCB is now bringing in more aggressive players in hopes of translating their skills into consistent international performances.
Team composition
SL's squad sees the return of Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's T20I squad is a mix of experienced players and fresh faces.
Kusal Mendis, who missed the England series due to injury, will lead the side again.
However, Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out for the tour. He has been replaced by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
The selection committee has also included Sineth Jayawardena in their squad after his impressive domestic performances with Tamil Union Cricket Club.
Match details
Key details ahead of the 1st encounter
The last time Sri Lanka visited Pakistan for a bilateral T20I series in 2019, they enjoyed a 3-0 win.
This remains the only instance of Pakistan being whitewashed in a T20I series at home.
Pakistan also hosted the Lankans for a T20I Tri-series in 2025. The 2 sides met thrice in the tri-series and Pakistan won two games (L1).
Rawalpindi is known for high scores, but these will be the first international games this season, so conditions remain uncertain.
Information
H2H record between PAK and SL
Across 30 meetings, Pakistan own an 18-12 win-loss record against the Lankans. In Pakistan, the hosts trail 3-4 from 7 meetings. Notably, the two sides have played thrice in Rawalpindi with Pakistan leading 2-1, as per Cricinfo.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs for PAK and SL
PAK likely XI: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah/Razaullah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Moqim/Abrar Ahmed.
SL likely XI: Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka/Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera/Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
In 7 matches against Sri Lanka, Farhan owns 296 runs at 49.33 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Abrar Ahmed owns 12 scalps from 7 matches versus Sri Lanka at 12.66.
SL skipper Mendis has scored 2,694 runs in T20Is at 26.15. He owns 20 fifties.
Dushmantha Chameera has picked 99 scalps and is one shy of becoming the third Sri Lankan bowler to join the illustrious 100-wicket club.
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