Moqim gave Rana an aggressive send-off as he left the field. The Pakistan spinner had to be restrained by one of his teammates as tempers threatened to boil over.

The altercation was a continuation of the earlier heated exchanges between Rana and Pakistan A's opening batters during their innings.

Notably, Rana also gave a fiery send-off to Shamyl Hussain after taking his catch off Ayush Badoni's bowling.