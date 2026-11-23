Asia Cup Rising Stars: India-Pakistan clash marred by fiery confrontation
What's the story
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Pakistan A at Doha's West End Park International Cricket Stadium witnessed a fiery confrontation. The altercation involved Indian pacer Harshit Rana and several players from the opposing team. The incident took place during the 45th over when Rana was dismissed for a duck. As he headed back to the dressing room, Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim seemed to have an exchange with him.
Match tensions
Rana, Moqim involved in a heated exchange
Moqim gave Rana an aggressive send-off as he left the field. The Pakistan spinner had to be restrained by one of his teammates as tempers threatened to boil over.
The altercation was a continuation of the earlier heated exchanges between Rana and Pakistan A's opening batters during their innings.
Notably, Rana also gave a fiery send-off to Shamyl Hussain after taking his catch off Ayush Badoni's bowling.
Twitter Post
Here is the viral video!
-PAKISTANI PLAYERS GIVING AGGRESSIVE SEND OFF TO HARSHIT RANA!!! #indvspak pic.twitter.com/1LVST0dUnr— Krishna (@Krishxnaa01) November 22, 2026
Game outcome
Pakistan A beat India A by 48 runs
India A lost to Pakistan A by 48 runs in their Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
Captain Tilak Varma's century and Abhishek Sharma's aggressive 70 were the highlights for India A.
However, after Abhishek was dismissed, other Indian batters struggled to score quickly against Pakistan's bowlers.
Earlier, middle-order batsman Nawaz scored a quick 79 to help Pakistan A post 313 all out.