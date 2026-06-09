PCB to sack players, coach after Bangladesh series defeat? Report

Potential appointments

Younis, Hafeez in talks with PCB for key roles

According to an NDTV report, sources within the PCB have revealed that the board is in talks with former players Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez to take up key roles within the national team. "I can confirm that Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez have both had talks with PCB officials about joining the board in key positions. But things have yet to be finalized," the source said.