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PCB to sack players, coach after Bangladesh series defeat? Report
PCB is planning to sack Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed

PCB to sack players, coach after Bangladesh series defeat? Report

By Parth Dhall
Jun 09, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning major changes in the wake of the team's recent 0-2 Test series defeat to Bangladesh. According to reports, the PCB is considering dismissing captain Shan Masood and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed. Star pacer Shaheen Afridi could also be dropped from red-ball plans and retained only for white-ball formats. Here are further details.

Potential appointments

Younis, Hafeez in talks with PCB for key roles

According to an NDTV report, sources within the PCB have revealed that the board is in talks with former players Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez to take up key roles within the national team. "I can confirm that Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez have both had talks with PCB officials about joining the board in key positions. But things have yet to be finalized," the source said.

Strategic overhaul

Sarfaraz may look after U-19 and 'A' teams

As per a source, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's advisors have proposed a revamp in the Pakistan Test squad setup after their defeat to Bangladesh. The proposal includes removing Sarfaraz as head coach and letting him manage the national under-19 and A sides. However, this change would only be implemented once an agreement is reached with Younis, who had previously set strict conditions for accepting any post.

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Leadership scrutiny

Masood's request for more time ignored

The source also revealed that the board is looking to replace Masood as Test captain, despite his request for more time to lead the team in the upcoming away series against West Indies and England. Hafeez is being considered for chief selector and to head the international cricket department, but only initial talks have been held between him and board officials.

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Information

Bangladesh's historic series sweep

Last month, Bangladesh recorded a historic 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan. This was Bangladesh's first-ever clean sweep against this side at home. The hosts secured the series by winning in Dhaka and Sylhet.

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